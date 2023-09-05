What’s an ethernet mum?

I have two offspring and a ten-metre cable going from my laptop to my WiFi router. The cable cost £10 and must be one of the best-kept health secrets there is. I have yet to trip over it and the dog has yet to become tangled in it. I do not wear a tinfoil hat, but as it happens they work, so calling someone a ‘tinfoil hatter’ is like calling them a ‘broccoli eater’ in terms of health-related science insults. My kids use d-lan cables when they’re at home. They’re allowed to microwave themselves on special occasions, like when they have friends over, so as to avoid social death. I try not to think about them getting zapped at school. The irony of educational establishments doing something to young people that causes them to have cognitive impairment, poor attention spans, and reduced memory…where’s Alanis Morissette when you need her? This blog is about helping protect children and others from unnecessary and harmful radiation, one router at a time.

