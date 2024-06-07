Ethernet Mum

The new wireless-less schools
We want our children wired, not tired, and what to say to physics teachers
  
May 2024

The Conspiracy Casserole
What's true and what isn't? (I don't know, other than in the case of 5G. Scroll to the bottom if you only want to read that part).
  
Unfried Children With Beans
How to shield yourself and your loved ones from manmade radio frequency radiation from phone masts, WiFi routers, and mobile devices
  
Microwaves are for ready meals, not children
And why that's as logical as it sounds
  
