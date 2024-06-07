Ethernet Mum
The new wireless-less schools
We want our children wired, not tired, and what to say to physics teachers
Jun 7
S.E.M.
May 2024
The Conspiracy Casserole
What's true and what isn't? (I don't know, other than in the case of 5G. Scroll to the bottom if you only want to read that part).
May 24
S.E.M.
Unfried Children With Beans
How to shield yourself and your loved ones from manmade radio frequency radiation from phone masts, WiFi routers, and mobile devices
May 12
S.E.M.
Microwaves are for ready meals, not children
And why that's as logical as it sounds
May 8
S.E.M.
