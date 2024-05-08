Of ‘oven-ready’ science and microwaved loved ones

Apparently the science is settled: non-ionising radiation - the type coming silently, invisibly and odourlessly out of everyone’s favourite metal rectangle - is ‘safe.’ Nothing to worry about. Nothing to do with the increase in a zillion health conditions that have risen in tandem with the growth of mobile telephony and electrosmog.

(Incidentally, the dictionary definition of ‘oven-ready’ is ‘prepared before sale so as to be ready for cooking in an oven.’ Prepared before sale sounds about right - get the science ‘settled’, then sell the thing the science isn’t actually settled over. Or in this case, the thing the science was settled over years ago - just not in the way Big Wireless would like.)

Of all the spurious arguments defending the non-ionising type of microwave radiation emitted by mobile phones and devices/telecommunications base stations/WiFi against accusations that it causes harm, the most nonsensical has to be ‘but we’ve been using microwave ovens for decades’ (followed closely by ‘but it’s classed alongside pickles in the carcinogens list’ - more on that another time). After that comes the mythical, disproven ‘but non-ionising radiation doesn’t damage cells.’ I actually heard the first two arguments used by a councillor in a ‘debate’ on the subject in a city hall in a major UK city. These are the people in charge of the big decisions that govern our daily lives.

Would you put your child in a microwave oven, shut the door and turn it on? Because that is what the global population is now doing, albeit with the power on very low (but for many years or decades, with cumulative damage). The frequencies used with WiFi and microwave ovens are even the same, or very nearly, at 2.5 GHz and 2.45 GHz respectively (although 5 GHz - not to be confused with 5G - has now been added to WiFi routers).

Before you turn away with horror fatigue and understandable head-in-sand syndrome, or ‘but I seem okay so far’ (tired? anxious? insomniac? got tinnitus? cancer? hormone problems? malfunctioning sperm?) there are solutions - easy, cheap ones which could save everyone (including the NHS) a lot of bother down the line. Remember that this stuff all started relatively recently (my daughter is now 21 and everything was wired when she was born) and that chronic illness can take a few decades to really manifest after the trigger is introduced. It’s as if tobacco smoking began twenty years ago - there’s going to be stuff in the pipeline, and it’s not always obvious. Everyone knows someone with a granny who smoked three packs a day and lived to a hundred, but that doesn’t make it okay to give children cigarettes to smoke at school.

Choose your poison

If you choose to smoke cigarettes or drink excessively these days, you are doing so with informed consent. You know the risks but you decide to do it anyway because it’s naughty/nice/fun/sociable/the addiction you’ve decided to go with, and you aren’t imposing it on others, leaving aside those you may leave behind or who have to drive you to the doctor but let’s not get into that now.

If you are one of the vast majority who clamps your phone to your ear for hours on end (an internet search said it’s safe so that’s fine - the insert in your phone box says don’t let the thing touch your body, but who reads those?), sits with a laptop on your actual lap, and hangs out by your WiFi router you are of course entitled to do so. But there are risks involved, which The Grownups aren’t telling us about. Science (as in objective science, not The Science™) and profit are frenemies at best and it’s amazingly easy to bury the science under The Science ™ these days, what with open access journals and the opportunities they create for bribery, sorry, bias. Everyone should have the right to choose whether or not to take a particular poison. Especially children. That is categorically not happening in the case of manmade wireless radiation from masts, devices and WiFi. Yes, of course we all want our internet. It’s fantastic - I’m using it now, but I’m not getting microwaved thanks to a very high-tech cable that cost about £10.

So where are these supposed 2000 studies then?

Future blogs will look at these in more detail but for a quick look, some of the best compilations can be found at the no-doubt ethernet-operated websites of the Environmental Health Trust, Physicians for Safe Technology, PHIRE Medical, and Bioinitiative.

‘Well, there’s nothing I can do about it and I might get run over by a bus anyway.’

Ok. But for those who would rather not have problems with chromatin conformation, significantly reduced sperm counts, concentration difficulties, irritability, fatigue, insomnia, lowered dopamine, chronic physiological stress in cells, disturbed neuron firing rates, cancer, banana-shaped sperm heads, free radical damage, childhood leukemia, pathological blood-brain barrier leakage, disrupted calcium concentrations in heart cells, heart schwannomas, glioblastoma, impaired motor system activity, damaged nervous systems, impaired motor skills, calcium efflux, activation of p53 genes, increased cell death, hyperactivity, increase in DNA breaks, eye damage, changes in brainwaves, reduced mental performance, headaches, reduced memory function, disrupted endocrine function, or any of the other biological health effects associated with exposure to manmade radio frequency radiation from our favourite toys if they can help it, there are solutions.

Preview of forthcoming attractions

In the next blog I will cover ethernet, d-lan, flight mode, shielding products, and faraday fabric, along with what to do about the gigantic mast that may have just appeared at the top of your street - the one with the exclusion zone around it to stop you from frying (what exclusion zone, you say? It’s a good question).