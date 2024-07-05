People in hard-to-reach areas of the planet want mobile connectivity, especially where earning a living demands it. That gap is being filled at speed by a number of satellite internet services, including Elon Musk’s Starlink. By the 2030s there could be 100,000 satellites at low orbit in our unregulated atmosphere. But at what cost does this connectivity come for our sky-navigating and other wildlife and is there anything we can we do about it?

Fourteen years ago the wildlife biologist Alfonso Balmori wrote in a report published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine that tadpoles kept 140 metres from a phone mast had slow coordination, haphazard growth patterns, and a high level of premature deaths - ninety per cent as compared with just over four per cent in the control group. The control tadpoles, shielded inside their faraday cage, did not suffer these effects.

Of course this was just one experiment, with one set of tadpoles, but the implications, Balmori wrote at the time, were huge. And since then the evidence for phone masts being a serious threat to wildlife has only mounted along with electrosmog levels, as more and more masts are erected, even in areas where we already have full connectivity and relatively high levels of wireless radiation. People might think they want faster downloads and smart cities with 24/7 surveillance, but would they really if they knew this could pose an existential risk to pollinators (and the many foods we eat that rely on pollination - such as almonds, strawberries and plums)? ‘Such a high density of cellular base stations’, Balmori wrote, ‘will cause irreversible harm not only to the people who live in the cities but to the birds, wildlife and trees’.

Bees, birds, butterflies, salmon, and many other species navigate using magnetic fields, having evolved over millions of years to function in tandem with natural electromagnetic radiation to work out where they are, the time of day, and the approach of bad weather. These vital abilities may be interrupted by the unnatural electromagnetic waves emitted by our proliferating broadband satellites and telecoms base stations. Mechanisms by which our feathered and other friends may become confused are outlined in this report by author university lecturer and physicist Dr Ulrich Warnke, and in an article in the Independent newspaper with the headline ‘Electronic smog is “disrupting nature on a massive scale”’.

According to an anecdotal report from a town called Guffey in Colorado, many pets have become sick and begun behaving strangely since a high concentration of Starlink dishes have been erected by residents. The writer claims seeing dazed animals and increasing levels of mysterious illnesses in pets and other animals, adding: ‘My vets believe me because we have so many animals that they have treated seeing no natural reasons for their injuries’. Similarly, in an observational study from Greece - whose electrosmog before and afters may represent a useful control group - Diana Kordas writes:

‘The area where we live had little wireless radiation until 2016, when 4G/LTE networks were installed on Samos and many new cell towers were built, from which time insects and birds began to decline noticeably. A tipping-point was reached in the summer of 2021, after the installation of a new 5G cell tower directly opposite the land. This cell tower is part of a new 5G network on Samos.

Since July 2021, when the 5G network on Samos went live, insects on our land have declined between 80-90% depending on species. All orders of insects are affected. The cause of these insect declines can only be RF radiation from the cell towers. No pesticides are used in this area and nothing else can account for the sudden, severe drop in the number of insects in this place since July 2021. Small mammals, especially rodents, are also declining rapidly.’

Scientific studies showing harm to animals from artificial microwave radiation are not numerous, as are those showing harm to humans. They are difficult to fund and enact. But given that harm to humans is now scientific consensus amongst numerous independent experts, it is not a stretch to believe that governments should, at the very least, be commissioning genuinely independent research and applying the precautionary principle. We were already in the midst of an environmental emergency before electrosmog levels began increasing steeply over the last decade.

Some of the peer reviewed scientific research on wildlife is listed on the Environmental Health Trust website here, and some studies are listed at the bottom of this article.

What can we do about this?

We can avoid using Starlink or other satellite internet services if possible. If you are in the UK in a more remote area and have dodgy connectivity that is a genuine hindrance, wait for the government’s pledged 99% high-speed broadband coverage if you can.

The Environmental Health Trust, established by the world-renowned toxicologist Dr Devra Davis, has an active wildlife campaign and some ideas for taking action on its Wildlife and Wireless page.

The EH Trust has also provided this signable Request to the United Nations Environment Programme.

You may wish to sign and keep an eye on the 5G Space Appeal currently at over 300,000 signatures from physicians, scientists and members of the public.

Research studies

1. Levitt et al, 2021. Effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic fields on flora and fauna. Rising ambient EMF levels in the environment. Rev Environmental Health.

This 3 part research review of over 1,200 scientific references found effects on reproduction, nesting and survival; the authors state ‘It is time to recognize ambient EMF as a novel form of pollution and develop rules at regulatory agencies that designate air as 'habitat' so EMF can be regulated like other pollutants.’

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34047144/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34243228/

2. Balmori, A, 2021. Electromagnetic radiation as an emerging driver factor for the decline of insects. Science of the Total Environment, vol 767

‘The review carried out in this study shows that electromagnetic radiation should be considered seriously as a complementary driver for the dramatic decline in insects, acting in synergy with agricultural intensification, pesticides, invasive species and climate change.’

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969720384461?dgcid=author

3. Niryenda et al, 2022. Effects of phone mast-generated electromagnetic radiation gradient on the distribution of terrestrial birds and insects in a savanna protected area. Biologia, 77 (6)

‘The wildlife diversity significantly reduced with increasing EMR strengths, especially in areas (<12 km from phone mast) with greater than 250±20 µA/m EMR levels.’ ‘With reducing EMR there were declining rates of nest abandonment by birds, and more co-occurrence of avian and insect species, including near threatened, critically threatened, vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered species.’

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/361016579_Effects_of_phone_mast-generated_electromagnetic_radiation_gradient_on_the_distribution_of_terrestrial_birds_and_insects_in_a_savanna_protected_area

4. Thill, A, 2020. Biological effects of EMFs [electromagnetic fields] on insects: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

‘The results show that EMF could have a serious impact on the vitality of insect populations...When planning the expansion of mobile networks, insect habitats should be protected from high-intensity EMF exposure already now.’

https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2023-0072/html

5. Balmori, 2015. Anthropogenic radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as an emerging threat to wildlife orientation. Science of the Total Environment, 518-519

‘These results could have important implications for migratory birds and insects, especially in urban areas, but could also apply to birds and insects in natural and protected areas where there are powerful base station emitters of radiofrequencies.’

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969715002296

6. Lupi et al, 2021. Combined Effects of Pesticides and Electromagnetic-Fields on Honeybees: Multi-Stress Exposure. Insects, vol 12 (8): 716

‘Results showed that bee health conditions were the worst in the multi-stress site with only one colony alive out of the four ones present at the beginning.’

https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4450/12/8/716?&ml_subscriber=1772077450675623693&ml_subscriber_hash=s0w7

7. Engels et al, 2014. Anthropogenic electromagnetic noise disrupts magnetic compass orientation in a migratory bird. Nature 509: 353-356

‘Here we show that migratory birds are unable to use their magnetic compass in the presence of urban electromagnetic noise.’

https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=Engels,%20S,%20Schneider,%20NL,%20Lefeldt,%20N,%20Hein,%20CM,%20Zapka,%20M,%20Michalik,%20A,%20et%20al..%20Anthropogenic%20electromagnetic%20noise%20disrupts%20magnetic%20compass%20orientation%20in%20a%20migratory%20bird.%20Nature%202014;509:353–6.%20.

8. Fernie et al, 2000. Effects of Electromagnetic Fields on the Reproductive Success of American Kestrels. Physiological and Biochemical Zoology, vol 73: 60-65

‘EMF exposure affected reproductive success of kestrels, increasing fertility, egg size, embryonic development, and fledging success but reducing hatching success.’

https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/316726

9. S Sivani, D Sudarsanam, 2012. Impacts of radio-frequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) from cell phone towers and wireless devices on biosystem and ecosystem-a review. Biology and Medicine.

‘It is justified to conclude that RF-EMF radiation expo- sure can change neurotransmitter functions, blood-brain barrier, morphology, electrophysiology, cellular metabolism, calcium efflux, and gene and protein expression in certain types of cells even at lower intensities.’

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/258521207_Impacts_of_radio-frequency_electromagnetic_field_RF-EMF_from_cell_phone_towers_and_wireless_devices_on_biosystem_and_ecosystem-A_review

10. Waldmann-Selsam et al, 2016. Radiofrequency radiation injures trees around mobile phone base stations. Sci Total Environ 572: 554-569.

‘Statistical analysis demonstrated that electromagnetic radiation from mobile phone masts is harmful for trees.’

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27552133

11. Thielens et al, 2018. Exposure of Insects to Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Fields from 2 to 120 GHz. Nature.

The study shows that higher-frequency RFR as used in 5G is more readily absorbed by insects than lower frequencies.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-22271-3

12. Lazaro et al (2016). Electromagnetic radiation of mobile telecommunication antennas affects the abundance and composition of wild pollinators. Journal of Insect Conservation, 20(2), 315–324. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10841-016-9868-8

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10841-016-9868-8