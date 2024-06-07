In some countries WiFi has been banned or replaced with hardwired connections in kindergartens and primary schools in order to protect children from, to put it in the lingo of those who are branded ‘tinfoil hatters’, being zapped. The need of young children for screens in a place of learning seems questionable at best, especially when the negative effects on cognitive ability and memory are taken into account.

Somehow the UK seems to have missed this info. (It also seems to have forgotten the BBC Panorama broadcast in 2007 warning of WiFi harms in schools; at the time the UK Chief Medical Officer, Sir William Stewart of the Stewart Report, stated that the use of WiFi in schools should be reviewed.) For more on the Department for Education’s interesting stance please scroll to the bottom.

A WiFi-free public space (rather than a free WiFi one) is the desired goal here, benefitting as it should the learning capacity of children as well as their physical and mental health. If you know any parents who may be motivated to speak to their children’s teachers* please share what information you can with them. Four schools in the UK have already switched their WiFi off in cases where evidence of harm to individual children has been accepted by tribunals. Others could do so before we get to that stage.

*Primary age children tend not to have physics teachers, although they may have physics-trained science teachers. UK physics teachers almost invariably respond to concerned parents with ‘but non-ionising radiation doesn’t dislodge electrons so it can’t cause DNA damage.’ You may wish to politely riposte in a tone that does not undermine their years of tertiary education with this scientific paper explaining why that argument is redundant.

List of bans and calls for bans around the world:

France: In 2015 the French National Assembly stipulated in this statute that in primary schools wireless should be off as default with cables used where possible and that any new WiFi installations must obtain permission from parents.

Cyprus​​: In 2017 the Cyprus Minister for Education and Culture issued a decree to directors of all nurseries and primary schools to remove wireless installations, with WiFi restricted to administrative areas of primary schools only. See also the Nicosia Declaration.

Israel: In 2013 the Israeli Ministry of Education issued guidelines to ban the use of WiFi in kindergarten and restrict it in schools, after the Deputy Health Minister presented evidence of harm to health in 2012. In 2016 the Mayor of Haifa called for the removal of WiFi in all schools.

Russia: In 2020 the Russian Ministry of Health along with the Medical Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Russian National Committee on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection recommended that all wireless devices and installations are banned from elementary schools.

Germany: In 2006 the Federal Office for Radiation Protection in Bavaria recommended that schools use wired connections, as described by the State Minister in a letter to the Bavarian President. In 2007 the Bavarian Landtag (State Parliament) recommended hardwired connections in schools.

Switzerland: In 2008 the Governing Council of the Swiss canton of Thurgau recommended to the Parliament that wired connections be preferred over wireless ones in schools in order to reduce exposure to electromagnetic pollution.

Iceland: A 2017 international conference held by doctors, RFR experts, and teachers presented evidence of harms to children from wireless radiation and called for wired networks in schools. Written Appeal can be read here.

Ireland: In 2012 the Irish Doctors Environmental Association sent the Safe Schools report to all schools in Ireland.

USA: Medical associations and state educators have issued safe practice resolutions, state bills and recommendations in Santa Clara, Maryland, New York State, New Jersey, San Francisco, Oregon, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Canada: In Toronto in 2013 former Microsoft President Frank Clegg stated publicly that he backed parents wishing to see WiFi banned in schools. In Ontario in 2016 the Elementary Teachers’ Federation called for a moratorium on the use of WiFi in schools and in 2012 the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association released this position statement. In British Columbia in 2013 the Teachers’ Federation passed a Resolution.

Tip-of-the-iceberg list of further calls for school WiFi bans by authorities and scientists:

In 2011 the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe issued a draft Resolution calling for all 47 Member States to ‘Ban all mobile phones, digital cordless phones, WiFi or WLAN systems from classrooms and schools, as advocated by some regional authorities, medical associations and civil society organisations.’ And in 2016 EUROPAEM stated in its EMF Guideline that ‘The reduction of EMF exposure should also be extended to public spaces such as schools’.

Environmental Health Trust: Wireless in Schools is a Critical Environmental Health Issue - overview of science, resources and general information and 2023 compilation of evidence from experts

The Environmental Health Trust was founded by Dr Devra Davis, award-winning epidemiologist and toxicologist, former lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, appointed to the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board by President Clinton, former Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Health in the US Department of Health and Human Services, founding director of the Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology of the U.S. National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences.

US/Canada physicians’ letters to school districts warning about RFR and WiFi in

An open letter by 15 British medical doctors calling for school internet to be wired

The Safe Schools Report 2012:

The Child and Youth Service of the Department of Public Instruction of Geneva, Switzerland (2017): the department issued a warning over use of digital technology including potential cancer risk to children from RFR

Bioinitiative Report 2012: This report by 29 professionals, including 10 doctors, states ‘wireless laptops and other wireless devices should be strongly discouraged in schools for children of all ages.’

Written evidence of harm to young people submitted by neuroscientist Dr Sarah Starkey to the Westminster Parliamentary Science and Technology Committee in 2018

Professor Anthony Miller of the Canada National Cancer Research Institute & senior epidemiologist of the 2011 International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report states: ‘methods should be developed and validated to reduce exposures in schools.’

Letters to authorities from members of the American Academy of Pediatrics on particular vulnerability of children:

In 2016 the French public health body ANSES warned of neurological damage to children from RFR:

The Swiss expert group on radiation, BERENIS’s 2021 paper showed that RFR may be particularly harmful to the young, vulnerable, and old.

Butler, Tom, On the Clear Evidence of the Risks to Children from Smartphone and Wifi Radio Frequency Radiation (March 3, 2019). Citation: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3345910

Talk by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe of the Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation in the Environment (PHIRE) (2019)

Effects of Mobile Phones on Children’s and Adolescents’ Health: A Commentary by Professor Lennart Hardell, oncologist, 2018

Letter from international RF scientists to the US Secretary of Education stating that ‘Many of these effects could be irreversible with grave consequences for our children’s future’

List of studies compiled by Physicians for Safe Technology showing effects of RFR on behaviour, memory and learning

Summary of scientific research showing neurotoxic effects of RFR:

Attorney Dafna Tachover, former telecommunications operator, testifies that many adults and children suffer from electromagnetic hypersensitivity (dismissed as psychosomatic by UK health authorities but acknowledged as a genuine functional impairment by international RF scientists.

‘The deployment of Wi-Fi in schools has created an epidemic of electrosensitivity in schoolchildren. ES is not the only health hazard for children, though it is the quickest to manifest. Exposure to intense Wi-Fi also causes DNA damage, affects children’s reproductive systems, and causes ADHD.’

You may like to watch this short, heartbreaking testimony from a fourteen year old schoolgirl in Oregon:

Of course, there is no point in angsting about a problem unless we have solutions. Fortunately we have them - here they are:

Toolkit for parents and educators including letters for school administrators, letters by scientists to schools, guidelines developed by US schools and measures for reducing emissions in classrooms

Referenced letter to schools and moves towards removal of wireless in schools around the world, to adapt

The Collaborative for High Performance Schools: EMF best practices

A note on the DfE stance

UK schools take their guidance regarding wireless radiation exposure from the Department for Education, which takes its guidance from the UK Government and the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England). The UKHSA takes its guidance from the World Health Organisation, which takes its guidance from the International Commission on Non Ionising Radiation (ICNIRP). The ICNIRP takes its guidance from scientific papers on thermal (heating) effects of wireless radiation which are not relevant to the discussion in hand.

The ICNIRP does not review or acknowledge the 1000+ studies by scientists specialising in the biological effects of wireless radiation. Opinions of MEPs and scientists on ICNIRP’s apparent scientific myopia and likely reasons for that can be seen here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.