In my earlier blog I promised next to look at some shielding products to reduce any harmful effects from the tech we all love and depend on. As children are more vulnerable to RFR (radio frequency radiation) due to their growing bodies and thinner skulls, this is particularly important for them. It cannot be denied that we and our children are part of a giant experiment, the results of which are still coming in and will do so over the coming decades, as with lead and tobacco. It is easy to forget that all this is very recent in human terms - for example, when my daughter was born 21 years ago, electrosmog levels were very low, and I for one still had some kind of wired dial-up connection for my computer.

I would love to hear about any parents who see a ‘before’ and ‘after’ situation with themselves or their child becoming more energetic and focussed in their attention span as a result of reducing wireless radiation, a proven source of neurological harm, from their environment. One sceptical friend admitted he could ‘literally feel my brain being fried’ when he had a new, powerful router installed and has now gone wired in his home office; two others have noticed how much better they sleep now. (Yes! Three down, just 7.949 billion to go). Personally, I no longer have to have little lie-downs in between bouts of computer work to get over what used to be a ‘wiped’ feeling.

The market for shielding and ‘harmonising’ products is blooming as people report feeling the effects of wireless tech and the studies mount up, countering the myths about this type of radiation being benign. Some of the gizmos are woo, some less so, some a bit dodgy-looking, some downright sensible - it is easy and cheap for example to switch to ethernet in your own house. Here is a simplified list of products and tips to get you started (any experts on this, please feel free to add your own suggestions in the Comments section). I have no affiliation with any of the companies involved.

Disclaimer: I cannot vouch for any product, I am merely offering an educated guess/opinion.

Reducing microwave radiation in the home:

The best way to do this is to switch to ethernet. There are two ways to do this - one involving long cables and one not.

Long cable method: buy a long USB cable (mine is 20 metres long so I can go anywhere in the house with it) and put one end into the back of your router (which should have a row of female USB ports) and the other end into your device via an adaptor. Laptops and phones use different adaptors. The cable will cost around £10-£15 and the adaptors £15-£20 each. To find these adaptors online search for ‘ethernet adaptor for Macbook Pro’ or ‘ethernet adaptor for iphone 12’ or whatever applies to your device.

Cable and two types of adaptor for your device

Short cable plug-it-in-anywhere-in-the-house method: the Devolo D-lan system is incredibly useful for those who don’t want a long cable going for example all the way upstairs, or across a garden and into a work studio. You will need one plug for the router, and one for each household member. One plug goes into the wall socket by the router with its USB end in the back of the router, so that the signal goes from the router down its cable and into the electric cables in the house. Each person’s plug then goes into the socket nearest where they use their device, with the other end (plus adaptor - see above) into the device. The signal goes from the wall into their machines through the cable. My offspring use this, and as they tend to be stationary in bed when on their devices rather than walking about the house it’s no skin off their noses. There are cheaper systems available so you may want to shop around online - these look promising (please call the maker if in doubt). Make sure you do not get w-lan plugs - those have a signal.

Note - I use WhatsApp on my laptop to chat to friends, rather than a phone, so my one cheap cable and adaptor are all I need. Presumably this is better for very electrosensitive people, as the EMF levels are very low. D-lan plugs don’t send out wireless radiation but they do have fairly strong electromagnetic fields (as with other electrical devices such as electric cookers and wall lights). Note #2: you can get filters to reduce dirty electricity in the house - simply plug it in and watch the little digits on the filter plummet as the levels drop. If you are electrosensitive, you may be able to feel this.

Once you have the wired gear set up, you can switch your devices and router to ‘flight mode’ and ‘wired only’ respectively (instructions for both coming up) and sit for hours writing blogs on your laptop about how dangerous microwaves are whilst chatting to friends on WhatsApp.

Setting your router to ‘wired only’: to do this, go into your ‘advanced settings’ on your internet browser (I’m with BT, so I type ‘BT advanced settings’ into my search bar), type in the long number they give you to access your settings, and you’ll see something like this:

Enter your admin password (the one on the back of your router - the ADMIN password, not the other one), then choose the option to switch your wireless function off. Make sure you have your wires already in place or you’ll lose contact with the world and have to go and crib your neighbour’s microwaves to get back in.

If visitors, teens, or family members insist on using WiFi from time to time: simply switch the function back on so that your router is sending out a signal again. You can still save your own skin by getting yourself far from your router using your cable. Another option is to get a w-lan plug like this one and plug it into the wall. It will act similarly to a booster and emit WiFi radiation which it picks up from the cables by your skirting board - this will only work if you have the d-lan system in place, as the d-lan cable goes from the router to the wall to send the signal through the cables. It sounds complicated but it isn’t really and you only have to learn once. If my son has friends over I give him the WiFi plug (as it’s social death for them not to have WiFi) and they microwave themselves until it’s time to go from on bed to in it, at which point I pray they switch it off. I see it as being a bit like social smoking.

Once you are wired, you can turn the WiFi, Bluetooth, and Data (4G/5/G) knobs off on your devices. Phones can be put on flight mode, but make sure to disable the ‘find your phone’ function or they’ll still emit. And if you need to receive calls using signals from the nearest mast, you can leave your phone on call mode, but you don’t need the WiFi and data on as your new wired method is providing those. If you use a meter to measure radiation levels (see below) you’ll see that they are drastically reduced by turning anything extraneous off.

Low radiation routers: if you aren’t ready to go full ethernet you could try the JRS Eco Wireless: this is a router which emits lower radiation than others and turns itself off when not in use, so you don’t have to wait until your teenager or partner falls asleep in front of their screen at 3am to go downstairs in your pajamas to turn it off at night. It seems you can add attenuators to reduce radiation more the further you are from it, depending on need. Presumably if you want to be online but are out of range you could pair this with a d-lan plug - the maker can be contacted to ask about that.

Radiation meters: I use the Acousticom, developed by an engineer and telecoms expert called Alasdair Philips, who featured in a BBC Panorama documentary about the harms of WiFi in schools, back when the media didn’t have a financial conflict of interest took an interest in these things. The Acousticom is wonderfully easy to use and incredibly useful - switch it on and see the light go green, orange or red. Red means you are in harmful levels of RF radiation, orange means ok for some but not electrosensitives. You will see that the scale stops at 6.00. That means 6 v/m. Many areas are far above that - often the case in schools and public areas, as well as near masts. Harm starts at 0.05 v/m or below, as shown in some of the mountain of peer-reviewed studies in scientific and medical journals.

You may also like to get a copy of Alasdair Philips’ guide to protecting yourself, The Powerwatch Handbook.

Shielding products: there is a large and growing number of these on the market, such as those listed by a company called EMF Protection. I do not have any but they seem like a good idea for eg offspring who have flown the microwave-free nest, or anyone needing their phone to be connected for work or any other reason. For example it has to be better to have your phone in your bag or pocket with a shield between it and you, even if it is beaming out microwaves onto the person behind you. The manufacturers’ inserts actually state not to let your phone touch your body, presumably for liability reasons. Men don’t want to be putting their phones in their pockets either, as studies suggest this may damage sperm and even cause erectile dysfunction.

WaveWall cases look promising. These protect the user from radiation by up to 85%, the makers say, by steering the radiation elsewhere. They have several products for phones and laptops including a flip case to protect the head from radiation whilst the user is on the phone. The makers claim they have been independently tested with good results. Some kids insist they won’t be seen dead with a phone case, so these may be for adults only. I would suggest getting a meter to discover where the radiation is going.

Use speaker mode rather than putting the phone to your ear. The further from you the phone is when you are on a call, the more drastically reduced the radiation level is. According to radiation expert Joel Moskowitz, ‘Keeping your cellphone 10 inches away from your body, as compared to one-tenth of an inch, results in a 10,000-fold reduction in exposure’.

Find more useful tips and protective habits here: https://ehtrust.org/educate-yourself/10-things-you-can-do-to-reduce-the-cancer-risk-from-cell-phones/

And there are some more useful tips and shielding product suggestions from former electric field symptom sufferer Lloyd Burrell at his site, ElectricSense.

Tinfoil: this actually works. I used it to shield the smart meter in a house we rented and when the engineer from the electric provider visited, he endorsed the decision and even helped me apply it. I have also known people with symptoms of electrosensitivity to find tinfoil hats a great relief from pain. Even Wikipedia seems to be admitting that tinfoil is scientifically sound!

Orynoco pendant: if you know about Dr Klinghardt and A.R.T. methods you may be interested to know that this very pretty device tests well. It also tests well with a standard muscle strength test.

Omnia stickers: these have tested well with A.R.T. and arm strength testing. I have one on my phone, just in case, even though my friend’s physicist son calls such things ‘quantum fruitloopery.’ Surely Einstein would have been the first to say that known knowns are good, but so is keeping an open mind. Other sticker products did not test well by comparison.

Products which may not work or even be harmful: There are many other ‘woo’ and exotic devices available, but none of them I have personally seen have tested well with either of the above methods and some seem to be potentially harmful, particularly those which plug into sockets. Some seem to temporarily boost energy, but only in a parallel way to the way that coffee does - they stimulate one part of the body such as the frontal cortex but take from elsewhere, such as the stomach (some products are reported to cause digestive issues). It’s a bit of a quagmire out there in a burgeoning, unregulated market and I am not qualified to speak on the masses of pyramids, plug-ins, stickers, and other things.

Biogeometry: You may be interested to watch this fascinating little film about the work of Dr Karim Ibrahim and what happened when he put his geometric shapes in a phone tower in Switzerland. Pseudoscience, or just something most of us mortals don’t understand?

'With perfect fine-tuning we would get a complete disappearance of all the symptoms immediately...constant, continuous, repeatable results...beyond any doubt there is no placebo effect [because] the ecology turned back to normal.'

Note: this post will be subject to additions as more products come to the fore.

My next blog will be about what I call the conspiracy casserole and how good science needs to be separated from real disinformation and information that is called ‘disinformation’ but isn’t, unless you are the CEO of a profitable company whose product is turning up some inconvenient science.